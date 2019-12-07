Often when I am stumped on what to write, I revisit columns from the past.
When you write as many columns as I do each year, there are many to revisit. Sometimes the light bulb comes on and I must share an oldie, but goodie. This one first appeared in December 2015. It is still true today.
My approach to Christmas is a whole lot different than yours. I don’t call on my “elf friends,” they just appear with bells on and a twinkle in their eyes. The elf on the shelf is not on any shelf in my room.
Without my “elves” I wouldn’t be able to experience the joy of giving at Christmas time.
It is tricky to make a list when I can’t put pencil to paper. I do a lot of trying to remember everyone and every gift, but my brain is often overloaded. My elves help me keep track of others by making my list, shopping and delivering.
I have to be very creative and very sneaky and very frugal. (I am still working to perfect the sneaky part.)
I have to admit, I rather enjoy the challenge and I get pleasure of seeing things all come together. My budget may be small, but my creativity is limitless.
The key to my Christmas giving? Be organized. And the organization doesn’t just happen. It is a year-round effort that works for me. This is where my persnickety-ness pays off. And, it doesn’t hurt that I have picked up a few traits from Santa.
He needs elves and so do I. Christmas can’t happen without the elves. Since it is impossible for me to go out to a store and shop, my elves do it for me.
God knows that I need help and each and every year, the elves appear. I never worry because I know He won’t let me down. God provides help through people. My elves’ hands and feet do what mine can’t.
Could you be someone’s Christmas elf?
There are many people in this community who need elves just like I do.
There are many simple tasks that may take you only a few minutes of your busy day, but it will mean the world to your friend or your neighbor or the elderly gentleman in your church. They want the joy of giving on Christmas, just like you do. But, without your help, it can’t happen.
No one wants to be left out of being able to give. Even with my limited income and my physical limitations I still want to give. Yes, I receive many special things at Christmas from many special people. But, that is only the tip of the iceberg. There is joy in giving and I need to be a part of it. But, I need my elves to accomplish that.
My elves have:
» Wrapped presents.
» Delivered presents in and out of Linden Court.
» Wrote notes and cards to special people.
» Helped send cyber-cards.
» Decorated my room for Christmas.
» Helped make gifts to share.
» Made sure I attended the Living Christmas Tree!
» Made sure I had plans for Christmas dinner.
» Mailed presents to friends and family in Canada and the U.S.
» Frosted my cookies for me and helped me eat them.
If you notice, eight out of the 10 things listed had to do with my being able to give to others.
Be an elf! Go help someone experience the joy of giving at Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.