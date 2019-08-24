Thanks to two of the Bethel Church youth, I heard all the ins and outs and whys and wherefores of their mission trip to Miami this summer.
Jaylee shared her testimony with me and asked me to pray for her while she was on the mission trip.
I know Jack because the North Platte High School wrestling team spent several Sunday afternoons playing board games with the residents here at Linden Court. So my bases were covered. I knew I could ask Jack to line up feedback from tripgoers. And he came through with flying colors.
Let Jack tell you about going on the trip:
“I was unsure about the prepared curriculum. After the first day of working with the kids, I could tell what we had planned wasn’t going to click. I asked God to work through us and let go of my stress and worry about changing what we planned.
“We started leading the discussions toward where they were in their lives. After years of attending this camp, someone became a true believer. Another one recommitted his life to God.
“Many others had questions regarding faith. Throughout the day, people were laughing, sharing about their lives. It was humbling for me to watch this, but it showed me how important being in relationship with people is to spreading God’s love and word.
“That week, God created connections and expanded His kingdom across cultures and ages. Today, I strive more and more to submit my actions and stress to God. I know He is faithful to work all things for my good and His glory.
“On the second day, a guy put his faith in Christ. Our mission team had a part in that, which was incredible.’’
Next, I want to let two of the leaders tell you about their mission experiences.
Here is Andrew’s part of this trip:
“My wife and I had been praying that God would open up an opportunity for a missions trip. Soon after, Pastor Jim mentioned the trip to Miami. I jumped on board.
“I wanted to share God’s love, not just with the kids in Miami, but also the kids on the mission trip.
“My goal was to show them that we are to be the hands and feet of Jesus. One of the most important things we can do as followers of Christ is build relationships.
“Since returning home, I’m still growing those relationships.
“I learned that missions are everywhere. I hope that everyone who went (on the trip) will see whether we are here in North Platte or Miami or China, we are to serve.”
Last, but not least, is Matt. Let’s hear from him.
“I had always believed I was a Christian based on fact that I attended church with my parents and they were Christians.
“When I was in high school, I trusted in the Lord as my Savior while I was on a mission trip very similar to the one that Bethel youth just did in Miami.
“As a youth group leader at Bethel, it was very exciting to get to do a trip like this again and also to watch my own two kids serve on the Miami trip.
“I appreciate how a good long road trip and serving together really allowed me to get to know the other people who went on the trip.
“The trip was very exciting and each day had its own challenges. God worked through everyone in our group and we are back now with new and fresh ideas and ways we can serve now in North Platte.”