If we had a watercooler where we discussed the topic of the day, it definitely would be New Year’s resolutions.
But not so fast. I don’t like resolutions. I never have. This morning at exercise class the question was “Did you ever make resolutions?” or “Did you keep them?”
Most people said no, they didn’t make them, or they certainly weren’t going confess if they did.
The most common resolutions have to do with health issues. Number one is always lose weight and exercise.
Why is it important to make resolutions? In case you are wondering who is responsible started this New Year’s tradition, here is a some historical trivia from the History Channel’s website:
“The ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year ... in ancient Rome, Julius Caesar tinkered with the calendar and established Jan. 1 as the beginning of the new year circa 46 B.C. Named for Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches, January had special significance for the Romans. Believing that Janus symbolically looked backwards into the previous year and ahead into the future, the Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year.
“For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future. In 1740, John Wesley, founder of the Methodist church, created the Covenant Renewal Service, most commonly held on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. ... Despite the tradition’s religious roots, New Year’s resolutions today are a mostly secular practice. Instead of making promises to the gods, most people make resolutions only to themselves, and focus purely on self-improvement ... According to research, while as many as 45% of Americans say they make New Year’s resolutions, only 8% are successful in achieving their goals. But that dismal record probably won’t stop people from making resolutions anytime soon — after all, we’ve had about 4,000 years of practice.”
So why do we keep making them?
According to Dr. Glenn Miller, a psychiatrist in Santa Barbara, California:
“Making resolutions sets forth a personal challenge. It is human nature to become contented with our lot in life. ... By making resolutions, you are able to explore your potential and continue to grow as an individual...
“Making resolutions encourages us to take stock of where we are and how we can improve. The start of a new year, a new beginning, is a natural time for us to reflect and evaluate our lives. ...
“Making resolutions signifies our desire to take a step towards positive change. Even if we are unsuccessful in making all the changes we hope to, actually making a resolution will at least focus us, and take us a few steps forward. As far as I am concerned that is a heck of a lot better than just doing nothing.”
So, whether you make them or break them, resolutions are always food for thought.
Some of the people in my exercise group couldn’t recall if they had made resolutions long ago or if they kept them.
There you have it. If the resolutions work for you, then continue that practice. If not, well, there is always another day. Who says you can’t make a change any time of the year?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.