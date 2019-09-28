How many times have you wondered just what doing the right thing means? People flippantly respond, “Just do the right thing,” when someone is faced with a choice. That leads to the obvious concern: What is the right thing to do?
Here are seven questions to ask yourself that will help you decide what the right thing is:
» What does my conscience say about it?
» Could it hurt anyone — including me?
» Is it fair?
» Would it violate the Golden Rule?
» Have I ever been told that it’s wrong?
» Deep down, how do I feel about it?
» How will I feel about myself later if I do it?
Many people have researched and written about the right thing. One of the best definitions I have read is by Adam Sinicki writing for HealthGuidance for better health: “Doing the right thing means doing the thing you know will have the best long-term effects for the greatest number of people. It means forgoing what is necessarily convenient, comfortable or practical for you, and instead focusing on the ‘greater good’ or on making others happy and comfortable.”
Sinicki continues, “By doing the right thing, you tend to get the same things back. Give value to people, help them and they will often want to help you and give you value in some form.”
I collected some wise sayings from some very wise people about doing the right thing.
» “The truth of the matter is that you always know the right thing to do. The hard part is doing it.” — Attributed to Robert H. Schuller and Norman Schwartzkopf
» “Better to fail at doing the right thing than to succeed at doing the wrong thing.” — Guy Kawasaki
» “Character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. There are too many people who think that the only thing that’s right is to get by, and the only thing that’s wrong is to get caught.” — J. C. Watts
» “It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.” — Mahatma Gandhi
» “The power of one man or one woman doing the right thing for the right reason, and at the right time, is the greatest influence in our society.” — Jack Kemp
» “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” — Mahatma Gandhi
» “Character is the moral strength to do the right thing, even when it costs more than you want to pay.” — Michael Josephson
» “Do the right thing because it is right.” — Immanuel Kant
» “What is initiative? I’ll tell you: It is doing the right thing without being told.” — Napoleon Hill
The next time you come face to face with a decision, maybe some of these wise words will come in handy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.