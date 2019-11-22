The Hershey Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 108 E. Second St.
The Village of Hershey Tranquility Park Committee is having a craft show with 15 vendors and a freewill donation chili feed with cinnamon rolls to raise funds for phase II of Tranquility Park.
Hershey was recently granted $11,000 for phase II from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum& Nebraska Environmental Trust. The Arboretum created Greener Towns to help communities improve their landscapes for pollinator habitat, stormwater management or other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals.
The fundraiser will help match grant funds that were recently awarded. Vendors include 308 Designs, Cheri’s Upcycled & Handcrafted, Country Cookin’, Juan Tacos, Little Feather Designs, Maria Lutheran Youth Group, Mary & Martha, Morgan’s Basketcase, Scentsy, Sherri’s Stitches, The Redheaded Crafter, Thirty-One, Tiny Treasures and Zyia Activewear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.