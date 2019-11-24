DALLAS — Dr. Kathy Svoboda, Regents Professor in biomedical sciences at Texas A&M College of Dentistry, has been named assistant dean of the oral biology graduate program after serving as the director since 2009. Svoboda is a Hershey native.
“Looking at Kathy’s background and expertise, I could think of no one better to serve in this capacity,” said Dr. Lawrence Wolinsky, College of Dentistry dean. “She is an asset to this institution and I am confident she will continue to move the oral biology graduate program in the right direction.”
Svoboda was trained as a developmental biologist and anatomist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She continued her training in a postdoctoral position in the Department of Anatomy and Cellular Biology at Harvard Medical School.
Svoboda had an active research laboratory and taught gross anatomy, histology and human development at Harvard and Boston University School of Medicine before joining the College of Dentistry faculty in 1998.
She was promoted to professor, with tenure, in 2001 and named a Regents Professor in 2009. She has been a member of the Oral Biology Graduate Committee since 2003.
Svoboda’s research focuses on signal transduction pathways controlling developmental processes and cell biology of adult tissues. She currently serves as a guest editor for Anatomical Record, and on the editorial boards of Developmental Dynamics and FASEB BioAdvances. She has served on the executive board of the American Association of Anatomists, including the offices of program co-chair, vice president and president.
Svoboda also was named an AAA Fellow in 2009 and received the AJ Ladman Exemplary Service Medal in 2014. She served the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology and received its Gold Fellow Award in 2014.
In 2017, Svoboda received the Institutional Service Award from the College of Dentistry for her leadership of the graduate program and other committees.
