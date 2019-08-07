Hershey, North Platte teens organize school supply drive

Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen Addilyn Wilson, 14, of Hershey, and Miss Cornhusker’s Outstanding Teen Aubrie Charter, 14, of North Platte, organized a school supply drive to help the children in North Platte and the surrounding communities. The girls received about $1,500 in supply and cash donations. They filled over 80 backpacks for students from ages 4 to 18. Friday, the girls had the privilege of meeting the families and distributing the backpacks. “We knew we wanted to help in any way that we could. When more and more moms were reaching out to us for help, we didn’t want to turn anyone away. We would just add their name to our list. We ended up helping over 80 kids,” Addilyn said. “Our hearts are full knowing that our community cares so much about others and how they are always willing to help. We are very grateful for all of the donations,” Aubrie added.