Hershey Senior Center will host a holiday dinner and fundraiser Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No reservations are needed, and freewill donations will be appreciated.
The menu includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and other desserts.
The Senior Center is at 326 N. Lincoln Ave. in Hershey.
