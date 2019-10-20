KEARNEY — Kathy DaMoude, a Spanish teacher at Hershey Public Schools, was named the Nebraska International Languages Association’s Outstanding Language Teacher of the Year at the group’s annual conference on Oct. 12.
NILA met for the annual Fall Conference at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where it gave out awards and elected officers for the 2019-20 year.
Elected to the board on Oct. 12 were Dr. Janet Eckerson, president, Lincoln High School; Katy Cattlett, president-elect, Omaha; Liliana Velasco, vice president, Columbus; Dr. Jonathan Dettman, secretary, University of Nebraska at Kearney; Dr. Jami Holbein Swanson, treasurer, Lincoln North Star High School.
Other awards were:
» NILA 2019 New Language Teacher of the Year was awarded to Kelleen Browning, German teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School.
» NATSP (Nebraska Association of Teachers of Spanish & Portuguese) Teacher of the Year was awarded to Dr. Jami Holbein Swanson, Lincoln North Star High School.
» NASF (Nebraska Association of Teachers of French) Teacher of the Year was awarded to Sasha Van Zandt, Lincoln Southwest High School.
The Nebraska International Languages Association applauds those recognized at Saturday’s conference and all those who were nominated for those awards.
The Nebraska International Languages Association is a state association comprised of teachers of languages other than English throughout the State of Nebraska, representing over 700 teachers from all levels. NILA hosts a conference each year, in October or November.
The 2020 conference will be in Omaha and is being hosted by Omaha Public Schools. NILA is associated with the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages actfl.org.
