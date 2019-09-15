High school girls in 10th through 12th grades with an interest in science, medicine or engineering are invited to apply for the Perry Outreach Program on Nov. 9 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The event is co-sponsored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, according to a press release.
The Perry Outreach Program is a free, one-day, hands-on experience for female high school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine and engineering. Participants will hear from women leaders and participate in simulated orthopedic surgeries and biomechanical experiments.
The application, due Oct. 9, and more information, is available at perryinitiative.org/programs/student-online-application.
“It is a fun-filled educational day of speakers and hands-on modules where the girls get to use saws, drills, screws and get a glimpse into what orthopaedic surgery is like,” said Maegen Wallace, M.D., assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at UNMC and a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.
Founded in 2009, the Perry Initiative was named in honor of Jacquelin Perry, M.D., one of the first female orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S. This is the sixth year UNMC has been involved with the Perry Outreach Program, which partners with medical centers and universities to hold events nationwide each year.
For more information, contact Dayne Urbanovsky at 402-559-5609 or dayne.urbanovsky@unmc.edu.
