Who doesn’t like fresh garden produce? Join Nebraska Extension educators to learn simple gardening tips, and new ways to prepare garden produce at the Gab With Gardeners program at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Nebraska Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road in North Platte.
David Lott, horticulture educator, will be teaching participants simple gardening tips to maximize garden production while reducing the need to use pesticides in home gardens, according to a press release. Brenda Aufdenkamp, foods and nutrition educator, will be teaching participants easy, healthy and delicious ways to prepare a variety of garden vegetables that the whole family will enjoy. Join us for a fun and educational evening while learning simple tips to apply in the home garden and kitchen.
While there is no charge, Extension asks participants to RSVP by Aug. 6 to the Nebraska Extension Office at 308-532-2683 to ensure enough handouts and samples for all program participants.