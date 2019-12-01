Medicine Valley Public Schools
Honor Roll
First quarter
Seventh grade: Kevin Bantam, Madison Brown, Kaleb Einspahr, JoLie Farr, Bailey Hanes, Aiden Jones, Kahner Kotschwar, Remington Stout.
Eighth grade: Alaina Eberle, Stella Heapy, Bailley Nelsen, Hallee Sheffield, Clayton Veldhuizen.
Ninth grade: Joseph Brown, Khloe Elsten, Milla Farr, Josiah Nicklas, Bryce Wolfe.
10th grade: Jace Grunden, Lane Lenz, Sophia Oladmeji.
11th grade: Jaden Henderson, Acelyn Klein, Noah Nicklas, Jaden Wolfe.
12th grade: Nadia Campbell, Jessica Gage, Michael Hazen, Samuel Heapy, Asher Kahler, Quade Potter, Alexis Ruppert, Sabra Schmidt, Lorraine Taylor, Helen Willard.
