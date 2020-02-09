Jaxon Braithwait won first place in the boys 10-11 division of the Nebraska Elks Hoop Shoot Feb. 1 in Hastings. Braithwait will compete at the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot March 14 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. All of North Platte’s competitors Feb. 1 won trophies: boys 8-9, Elijah Heimann, second place; Girls 10-11, Zoe Beveridge, four place; Boys 10-11, Jaxon Braithwait, first place; Girls 12-13, Alex Beveridge, third place; Boys 12-13, Ben Heirigs, fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.