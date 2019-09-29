Housing Authority supervisor receives statewide recognition

North Platte Housing Authority has announced that maintenance supervisor Jennifer Hodges is the recipient of the Maintenance Person of the Year. She was given the award at the 2019 Nebraska Chapter’s National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials conference, according to a press release.
Hodges has been working for North Platte Housing Authority for more than four years. She was promoted to maintenance supervisor in June 2018.
This past year, “Hodges and her maintenance staff have worked diligently to improve the property conditions and decrease repair response times. They significantly reduced the number of vacant units to 2% to 3% in any given month. Hodges works with numerous area contractors who perform modernization or repairs for the Housing Authority. Residents have given her Maintenance Department high marks; complimenting them on their responsiveness to repairs, the property appearance and the friendliness of the staff,” the release said.
This state award honors an individual who has demonstrated superior character, work ethic, and customer service within the state’s affordable housing industry, the release said.
(0) comments
