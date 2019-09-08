The Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is partnering with the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, Sukup Manufacturing Company and “SILO” at Husker Harvest Days Sept. 10-12 at 9000 W. Husker Highway, Wood River.
The hospitality tent will host exhibits from CS-CASH, GHSC and “SILO.” Visitors can participate in hands-on activities and learn safety and health tips. “SILO,” which deals with grain entrapment, will show an exclusive movie trailer and provide information to visitors on how they can host a SILO film screening in their community.
“The movie SILO provides a fresh approach to engaging audiences to talk about farm safety,” said Ellen Duysen, community outreach specialist for CS-CASH.
“Collaborating with CS-CASH, Sukup Manufacturing Company, and the ‘SILO’ production team is an opportunity to send a consistent message about the importance of using safe work practices,” said GHSC co-founder Catherine Rylatt.
In collaboration with Sukup Manufacturing Company, several free safety training sessions also will be available. On Tuesday and Wednesday half-hour sessions will be presented at the Sukup exhibit at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
In addition, a session on preventing grain bin entry hazards will be presented at 1 p.m. Thursday in the hospitality tent.
Participants will receive free safety gear as well as a chance to win larger safety-related prizes.
“We all have the same goal — to keep farmers, their workers, and their families safe,” said John Hanig, bin sales director for Sukup Manufacturing. “Working together increases our ability to achieve this.”
A free screening of “SILO” will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sukup Manufacturing exhibit.
“‘SILO’ is proud to partner with these organizations,” said Sam Goldberg, SILO producer. “They work daily to assist farmers and save lives. We believe our film supports these efforts by offering a new avenue to generate conversation and awareness.”
For more information, free resources or to schedule training, visit grainsafety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.