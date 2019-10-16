When our four sons were little, we had a Chevy Astro family van.
Knowing that there would be sippy cups and Happy Meals passed to the back of this vehicle during transit, I lined the floors with that plastic that is smooth on one side, and has plastic points on the underside.
I doused the seats with Scotchgard and regularly sprayed the place with Febreze to ward off the stench.
I was fighting an impossible battle to keep it clean right from the get-go. I knew that. But I also knew that unless I was going to pick my dear and sweet mother-in-law up in something other than a fly-infested gut wagon, I had to try to keep things fresh.
On the other side of that coin was my husband, Pat. Sometimes he is the polar opposite of me when it comes to vehicles.
I like to park at the far end of the parking lot to avoid dings to the doors and crashing grocery carts. Meanwhile, Pat throws a log chain into the back of his new truck just to (and I quote) “get it over with.”
Over the years he has thought little of filling the back end of the family sedan with boxes of nails, has picked up siding long enough to go from the back to the dash and filled empty seats with his wares, giving little or no regard to possible stains, dents or scratches.
It was hard to keep a vehicle clean and presentable when our sons were young. I still gave it a stellar go and did my best. But now they’re all grown and these days I wash it and it stays clean. I can vacuum it and it remains pebble free. Best yet, we’re four years into it and it still smells new.
That being said, you can imagine my chagrin last Sunday when I walked outside and saw that Pat had my cherished sedan backed up to the detached garage and was filling it to the brim with unwanted wares.
“Why aren’t you using the truck?” I asked as I peeked into the back of the car and saw old lawn ornaments, planting pots and, I swallow as I write, discarded athletic gear.
“I don’t know,” he responded. “But I lined the back end with cardboard for ya!”
So there I was the next day on my Monday and my day to go to town. It’s my day to dress up a little, run a few errands and perhaps have lunch with family members. But my happy little “day off” mood was quickly squelched as I climbed into my nice white vehicle and remembered that it was full to the ceiling with the loot from the detached garage.
Things didn’t get better as I pulled onto the road. The load shifted and visited and talked to me with a cling, clang and a clatter. I felt like the Clampetts and the only thing I would have needed to complete the look would have been if I could have put Grandma on the roof in a rocking chair.
I took the wares, garb and pots to the Bargain Bin and they were happy to have it.
I survived it, but I wasn’t happy. While a lesser woman would have not spoken to her husband for a day or two and certainly would have given him a cold shoulder, I decided to let it go.
In fact, I gave it nary a thought until yesterday when I caught him looking at my car again. “What?” I asked as I eyed him suspiciously.
“My pickup is full,” he explained as if it wasn’t a big deal,” and I need a few things from the lumber yard.”
He was darn lucky that I wasn’t holding a sippy cup at the time. I might have thrown it at him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.