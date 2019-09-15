Ideas for taking care of treasures

If you remember my article last week and the photo I included, you realize what this photo entails: It is the checkerboard or chess board I purchased a few years back in New Mexico in a wonderful little shop with lots of primitive and excellent furniture items. I wanted to show it after I had oiled it with my Orange Oil Wood Polish by Howard Oil Company. I know that you can’t smell it right now, but it smells so clean and actually fresh. It has an an orange aroma.
Without a live comparison, I realize you don’t see what I see right here in my own living room, but it does work on most all furniture except heavily varnished items. It still leaves a nice clean scent and a soft glow which I really do enjoy. Like I mentioned last week, I have been using these products over 40 years now and I still enjoy the freshness after oiling my furniture once or twice a year. And for a quick dusting, I will slightly dampen my dust rag and then add the oil to my cloth — it goes twice as far and definitely spruces up the detailed wood, which does show up on my photo. Even with light varnish, I still get a nice glow on the wood. But, I prefer not having too heavy of a lacquer finish on my wood furniture. Each homeowner or collector has his or her own ideas of what a good finish might be, and I am glad we have choices.
I hope to get several more of my wooden items freshened up before I have to close up the house for winter weather — did I just mention winter? You are never really ready for cold weather when you have arthritis but I guess we do live in a four season part of the nation — take the bad along with a lot of good weather.
I want to talk a bit about my “What’s It Worth” classes and let more people know about them. I am still having my classes each Tuesday evening (for the past 28 years) and am now at Wild Bill’s, 1000 S. Jeffers St., here in North Platte. You are invited to call me if you have questions at 308-530-4572.
I want to invite anyone and everyone who may have questions regarding special heirlooms or something you may have just found at an auction or yard sale. We have a quick supper between 5 and 6 p.m.; then we start our “show and tell” part of the program. If you have an heirloom, maybe you will be able to tell me which part of the country your family lived in and any other pertinent information to help guide me when looking for more information and values for you. Sometimes, it may take more than one go at the computer to find information about a certain item — and sometimes I get lucky and already have seen something similar that someone else had brought years ago to my class. One very special reason why I do this is that everyone should know a bit more about a family heirloom or a recent purchase before they decide what they want to do next with their latest acquisition or estate item. So many times we own something but do not quite know how to take care of it or what it may be actually valued at. Should you insure the item? Should you strip and refinish a piece of furniture? Should you keep it or sell it? Will it increase in value through the years if it is taken care of properly? And, maybe the most important question of all, could be “should you find more information regarding the age, history, who made it and other things about it?”
My answer has always been: “Find out as much as you can about an item before you give it away to family members or sell it by auction or even sell online!” Just for your own satisfaction mainly, but sometimes it can become very important for another family member to realize what you have so they can pass the history on down in future years to each generation in the family. The internet has become my best ally lately. It is so much easier to research items then by my old method of looking through price guides and informational books on each particular subject area. And, believe me, that requires a lot of books — which I have sold many of lately as the internet is so much simpler.
Even the terminology of what an item may be called — the difference between a biscuit jar and a cookie jar — was brought up in my class last Tuesday evening. Differences can be from the shape of the item, or the style and composition might be the main factor. But, I am going to do a bit of technical research for my class and have a better explanation for them. And that is what my “What’s It Worth” classes are all about. Not just the value of an item but the age, the process it was made, what it is made of, how it was made and when it was made. Sometimes, I find a bit more information than the owner may require, but I think it is fun to stick notes inside of a cookie jar describing the age and where it came from or maybe a great old picture hanging on the wall needs to have more details taped to its backside so others will know more about it when I am gone. Oh yes, I have big ideas of getting this all done for my family’s sake. When I do give something to a family member, I try to give them a short version of where it came from how to take care of it, it’s approximate value (sometimes that really makes a difference in our attitude toward a family heirloom) and so on.
Even simple things like knowing if a silver spoon is silver-plated or sterling makes a big difference on how to take care of it, and especially the difference in value.
Family diamond rings should always be appraised for values (which determines how much insurance you should have) and the quality and care of the jewelry is very important. You should always have your jewelry checked at least once a year to make sure it is solid and the prongs are sufficient for protecting your diamond from falling out. The diamonds should be cleaned a couple times a year — quick cleanings at home on a regular basis if they are worn full time. Everything needs to be taken care of so you can prolong the life and enjoyment of a family heirloom as it is passed on to the next generation. And don’t forget about the story behind the heirloom. It is more meaningful if a specific ring, or brooch, has a story behind it. Jewelry is one thing that keeps on giving and sharing its beauty through many many generations when taken care of properly and worn with pride.
Please visit your local antique and collectible shops and help spread the word about a recent shop experience you may have had. We count on people who have gone into our shops and found something amazing. Hopefully, they are going to return in the future. And, they will pass the word onto friends and relatives — that is how our beautiful antique shops, jewelry shops, craft shops, clothing shops and others stay in business. Please get a listing of all the shops when you are in one — I have made a list and left a few copies in the Bushel & a Peck, Antique Boutique, at 510 E. Sixth St. here in North Platte. There are more shops locally than you may realize. And we all appreciate you stopping by to see what items are new or old, or brought in recently. Please do not forget my classes on Tuesday evenings either. Bring just one item — $5 charge — and have supper with us. You will enjoy the evening visiting with friends and learning more about what you actually have setting in that cupboard at home. Not only your item, but you may see something similar to an item you have at home so you will have more information about it also! Be safe and enjoy each and every day.
