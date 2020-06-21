Improvise, adapt and overcome in life, hunting

I recently got a text from a local hunter that I know. He had just received the taxidermy mount of a whitetail buck he shot last November. It is a dandy 5-by-6 with good symmetry — definitely a trophy buck.
Hunting whitetails in Nebraska is always a challenge. It is even more of a challenge when you have to do it from a wheelchair. That is the situation for Trent Wiese.
I first met Wiese when he attended one of my outdoor seminars at Mid-Plains Community College. That had to be 12 to 15 years ago. I was impressed with his knowledge of the outdoors and outdoor related activities, but most of all I was impressed with his attitude toward life.
Improvise, adapt and overcome is a legendary and celebrated mantra used by the Marine Corps. In any situation a Marine is taught to improvise his/her tactics, adapt to the situation and overcome the challenge. Wiese epitomizes this philosophy.
Wiese was severely injured in an automobile wreck in 1996. He was driving on the highway north of Benkelman and hit an Angus steer. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. It may have slowed him down, but it never stopped him from following his passions.
Wiese was always a hunter. After the accident, he and his father continued to hunt using adapted techniques he and his father, Rod, constructed, like a rifle rest shelf that would attach to the door or outside mirror of a pickup. He hunts from his wheelchair with the help of a Cabela’s tree stand rifle rest mounted to the frame of his chair. It’s quite ingenious.
On the day of the hunt, Wiese and his Dad were hunting along the Republican River in Dundy County. It was a little after dawn and a doe appeared along a marshy area adjacent to the pasture where they were sitting.
“I spotted the doe as she walked along the edge of the pasture. The doe saw our pickup and just began to walk right toward it,” Wiese said. “We were watching the buck when the buck appeared. I know it was the biggest buck I’d ever seen while hunting.”
Wiese got his rifle into position as the buck started to work his way toward the doe. He had his rifle braced on a platform attached to the door. Wiese was trying to get in position for a shot when the rifle slipped off the rest and fell against the door of the pickup — klunk!
“When the buck heard that he took off. I thought I’d blown the hunt,” Wiese said. “We just sat there for a while and saw the buck in the brush and he seemed to be coming back.”
The buck came out into the open maybe 60 yards away and was definitely on the trail of the doe. Wiese readied his rifle again and waited. At 40 yards he pulled back on the adaptive lever he and his Dad designed and built to aid in him being able to work a trigger. A Hornady 100 grain bullet covered the distance almost instantly and Wiese’s Savage .243 did its job. The buck went down.
“As soon as I got close to it I knew it was the biggest buck I’d ever shot,” he said. “I knew this one was special.”
Wiese had the buck mounted by Colton Kerchal, of Buck Fever Taxidermy, in Benkelman. The finished product is excellent, and Wiese has it mounted in his office.
I asked Wiese if he had the buck scored and he indicated he had not. I’m not an official Boone and Crockett scorer, but I’d say it is approaching the 160-class. Well done, Trent!
Rattlesnakes
It is that time of the year to use a bit more caution in areas where humans don’t travel often. I have heard from a few folks recently who have run into rattlesnakes while out fishing. It is quite possible to run into a couple of species of rattlesnake in western Nebraska. Seeing a rattlesnake can be a bit unnerving but it is not necessarily dangerous.
Respect the snake and give it some distance. The snake is most likely moving from one spot to another. Give it some space and it will move away from you. Be mindful of where you are walking — rattlers do not always make noise and are perfectly camouflaged for their environment, so keep a sharp lookout in rocky areas (canal banks) and tall grass. For canal anglers, morning and evening are likely times to encounter rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes move on to the road to get warm in the morning and the return to roads in the evening to stay warm as long as they can. Be watchful and careful.
Carp
This is the time of year when bowfishing anglers really get to enjoy their sport. I’ve noticed some cottonwood seed blowing in the air and carp are beginning to move into the shallows where they congregate in large numbers. I really enjoy bow fishing.
Bow fishing enthusiasts need to take the fish they arrow and utilize them and/or dispose of them properly. Leaving a big carp to wash up on a shoreline later is not the way to foster good relationships between bow fishing anglers and the general public. Leaving dead carp, or any other fish, is also a crime.
If you look on page 10 of the “2020 Fishing Guide,” it says it is illegal to “leave dead fish or any part of one on the banks or in the water of any stream, lake or other body of water”.
Don’t let a nice day out be marred by getting a citation from a game warden. Take your fish with you — always leave the place looking better than when you arrived.
