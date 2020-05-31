“It is through close and intimate contact with a particular patch of ground that we learn to respond to the earth, to see that it really matters. We need to recognize the humble places where this alchemy occurs, and treat them as well as we treat our parks and preserves—or better, with less interference. Everybody has a ditch, or ought to. For only the ditches—and the fields, the woods, the ravines—can teach us to care enough for all the land.” — Robert Michael Pyle
This is a year unlike any other, a spring unlike any other, and it will be a Wildflower Week unlike any other. Normally we gather the first week of June for hikes, talks and other events that celebrate Nebraska’s beautiful wildflowers. This year social distancing won’t allow such numbers. And so Wildflower Week 2020 will rely on your own experience, your own memories of wildflowers and your own way of enjoying them in the present.
“If we take the time to trace back our own experience, we might find that is precisely the way we came to our first love of nature, of being outdoors, of wildness,” noted Karma Larsen from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. Whether it was a shelterbelt, a ditch, a high tree we could climb, a nearby abandoned lot or a hiding place under some lilac shrubs, most likely our first experience of wildness was something we came to entirely on our own.
Or, it may have been in a managed, manicured garden but more likely it happened in a place that allowed freedom, imagination and manipulation.
And so we invite you to visit those places and memories again, and to provide opportunities — for children, grandchildren, friends and family — to make their own connections.
The Nebraska Forest Service encourages people to find spaces, parks or your own properties, to look for wildflowers. Some of the flowers out now or soon will be include blue flax, columbine, dead nettle, pussy toes, wild geranium, Solomon seal, purple poppy mallow, penstemon, salvia, starry campion; with many others blooming later in the summer.
There are plenty of resources for wildflower appreciation. You can find wildflower identification guides, a crossword puzzle, bookmarks, places to visit if they are open (please limit group size and spacing), recommended wildflowers for home gardens and much more at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.
And so, we invite you to a make-your-own Wildflower Week celebration this year. We hope you will find good ways to remember and share your first experiences in nature and enjoy them again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.