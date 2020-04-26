LINCOLN — Forty-one University of Nebraska–Lincoln students were recently inducted into Mortar Board and the Innocents Society based on their outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to the university and community.
Zakary Folchert of North Platte was inducted into the Mortar Board. He is the son of Ken and Dawn Folchert and is studying biological sciences.
One of the longest-standing university traditions, Ivy Day, was reformatted this year to a virtual ceremony. The website — ivyday.unl.edu — features a keynote address by Maj. Joseph Manglitz, U.S. Air Force instructor pilot and Innocents Society alumnus. The site also includes the Ivy Day program, available for download.
