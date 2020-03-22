LINCOLN — The deadline for applications to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Intern Nebraska program is April 26.
Eligible to for-profit and not-for-profit businesses that are located in Nebraska, InternNE grants can help companies offset the costs of hiring new interns, according to a press release from NDED.
InternNE grants can reimburse up to 50% of an intern’s wages, up to $5,000 per internship. Students who are currently enrolled full-time or who have recently graduated from a Nebraska institute of higher education, or who are at least juniors in high school, are considered eligible interns under the program.
“When it comes to growing Nebraska, it is mission critical that we help local companies create new internships and encourage them to do so,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Internships not only help address the skilled labor needs of our job creators, but provide an ideal opportunity to encourage young people to launch their careers and make a home here in Nebraska.”
To apply directly, visit www.internne.com.
Program requirements, application guidelines, frequently asked questions and more information about the InternNE program can be found on DED’s InternNE webpage at opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/intern-nebraska.
For additional information, contact InternNE coordinator Rose Baker at rose.baker@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.