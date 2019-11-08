Tickets go on sale Monday for “Into the Woods” at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
The North Platte Community College theater and music departments and the North Platte Community Playhouse are producing the musical.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 at the Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Tickets can be purchased at the Playhouse box office from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 11-15 and Nov. 18-22, online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com beginning Monday and at the door before any performance.
Admission is $18 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. Admission for children 16 and younger and high school students with an ID is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Free tickets will be available for MPCC students and employees at NPCC’s South Campus Welcome Center.
The second celebration of the Fox Theater’s 90th birthday year is scheduled for opening night. On Nov. 15, the Great Fairy Tale Bake-Off will precede the performance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bakers from the community are creating treats that attendees can taste-test and vote on.
