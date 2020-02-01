I had good intentions to write about how to be content no matter what the circumstances. However, I don’t feel too whoopee right now. It wouldn’t be fair or right to tell you how easy it is to be content when your world is topsy-turvy.
While I am sorting through how to get my boat upright, (which I will eventually) I can certainly learn by processing this with you, as I write this column. We are in this boat together.
» I will not have a “pity party.” It only makes the problem escalate. Instead of telling myself how awful it is, I will tell God how I feel and ask Him for help.
» I will not repeat the problem over and over to others. The more I say it, the more people hop on board my pity party train. I need to move over and make room for God on my train. He will put on the brakes and my party will come to a screeching halt.
» I will not give up or give in. There is an answer to my problem. I just can’t see it right now. I need to trust God. He will lead me down the right path.
» I will not sit and fret. The more I fret the bigger the problem gets. God can help me bring it back down to a manageable situation.
» I will not handle it all by myself. There is someone out there who has been through this and can help me sort things out. I will ask God to direct me to a helper.
» I will not expect God to take care of everything for me. I will ask God, “What is my part? What should I do?” God gives wisdom when I ask for it.
» I will not expect immediate results. Oh no! I will learn every step of the way, as I solve my problem with God by my side.
» I will not get impatient and get frustrated. Anger only adds to the problem.
I will stay C.A.L.M. and here is how I will do it.
I will:
» Celebrate God’s goodness.
» Ask God for help.
» Leave my concerns with Him.
» Meditate on God’s word.
Just by writing this and processing all of my ideas, I feel better already.
Problems are part of everyday life. No one will ever be free from them. It is all in how we deal with them. You have a choice.
Here is some good advice from Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church:
God’s purpose behind your problems
Here are five ways God wants to use the problems in your life:
1. God uses problems to DIRECT you. Proverbs 20:30
2. God uses problems to INSPECT you . (James 1:2-30
3. God uses problems to CORRECT you (Psalms 119:71-72)
4. God uses problems to PROTECT you (Genesis 50:20)
5. God uses problems to PERFECT you. (Romans 5:3-4)
Here’s the point: God is at work in your life — even when you do not recognize it or understand it. But it’s much easier and profitable when you cooperate with Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.