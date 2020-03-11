After Five and Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women will host speaker Gwen Clemon of Soldier, Iowa, during their meetings in March. She will be speaking on “A Miracle and Nothing Less.”
The North Platte After Five Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. A full meal will be served. Cost is $7. The music will be That Gospel Lites.
For reservations call Arleen Cross at 308-534-9630 or Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252. Reservations must be made by Saturday. Cancellations must be made by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Brunch Club will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. A brunch will be served. Cost is $5. Enter through the back door, off of the parking lot. The feature will be Bible Supplies, Westfield Shopping Center. Music will be by Alice Nekuda.
For reservations call Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Darlene Small at 308-532-2971. Reservations must be made by Sunday. Cancellations must be made by 9 a.m. Monday.
All women are welcome, meetings are nondenominational.
