What is a miracle? A wonder, a marvel, a sign, divine intervention? March 19 is the official beginning of spring — a time of miracles as babies of all kinds are born, new flowers, gardens and crops begin to sprout, and birds return from their winter residence. New life and new beginnings are all around.
At 1 p.m. MT on March 17, the Grant and Ogallala Women’s Connection will celebrate the “Miracles of Spring” at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St., in Ogallala. Tickets at the door are $5 and include refreshments.
Jenni Gall will present the special feature, “Modesty in the New Age,” with tips about new spring fashions. Gwen Clemon from Soldier, Iowa, will share “A Miracle & Nothing Less” as she tells of the many miracles she has experienced in her family. Her first husband died in the army, and she was reunited with a baby that she had given to be adopted. She is blessed with six children and 12 grandchildren. Clemon recently retired and enjoys sharing these and other miracles in her life.
Reservations can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801 or via email at evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
