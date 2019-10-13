Jackson Lake

Jackson Lake

 Courtesy photo

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Jackson Lake as the student of the month for October. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Lake, a junior, is the son of Ladd and Kristin Lake of North Platte. His school activities include football, track, quiz bowl, band, speech, one act, Student Council, and S.A.I.N.T.S. Club, and he is on the honor roll. He also spends some of his time at McDaid Elementary as a student aide.

Earlier this month Lake received the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He is the older borther of Sam and Sydney, who are in third grade, and Hannah, who is in first grade, at McDaid Elementary.

