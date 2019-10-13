The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Jackson Lake as the student of the month for October. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Lake, a junior, is the son of Ladd and Kristin Lake of North Platte. His school activities include football, track, quiz bowl, band, speech, one act, Student Council, and S.A.I.N.T.S. Club, and he is on the honor roll. He also spends some of his time at McDaid Elementary as a student aide.
Earlier this month Lake received the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
He is the older borther of Sam and Sydney, who are in third grade, and Hannah, who is in first grade, at McDaid Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.