Now is the time to be thinking about feeding the many beautiful, fine-feathered friends who remain in our area for the winter. Providing food and water will attract a variety of birds, delighting us with their beautiful colors against the snow and perching on barren tree limbs singing melodic tunes. We can enjoy their presence all winter while we are housebound.
Bird feeding does not give instant gratification. When a feeder is placed outdoors, you may find only a few birds will feed at first. Depending on the menu you offer, those who do dine with you will probably spread the word and you will find your dining spot increase by leaps and bounds. But remember you will be taking on a responsibility when feeding those birds. They will come to depend on you since natural food is limited in the winter.
When temperatures dip the insect supply is diminished. When snow covers the ground, natural seeds are covered and berries and crab apples are gone. The food you provide for the birds that inhabit your area is important to the bird’s ability to maintain their 108-degree body temperature necessary for survival. Water is also needed when ponds and creeks have frozen over. A year-round water supply is best, using a birdbath heater with a built-in thermostat is preferred for our area. Be sure to clean the birdbath regularly with a 10% Clorox solution. Fortunately for the birds, 41 million Americans spend $2 billion annually on bird feeding according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
What kind of birdfeeders can be used?
There are tube feeders made with clear plastic so that you can see when feed is getting low. The tiny, small perches are perfect for small birds but discouraging for the larger birds you may not be interested in. Although suet (beef fat) can be made with plastic mesh bags that are used for onions, this method can be harmful for small birds if the mesh tears and they become tangled in the mesh.
Tray feeders can be used almost anywhere. The disadvantage is they are messy. Birds may scatter as much seed over the edge of the tray as they actually eat. Of course, the ground-feeding mourning doves and other birds will enjoy the spillage. There are many different bird feeders available; however, I’ve had more success with just placing a pie tin filled with seed out on the ground or on top of the snow.
Some birds eat a variety of foods, while others are quite particular. Choosing the right seed can help attract the birds you want and discourage those you do not want. Seeds contain high levels of carbohydrates that are turned into glucose that meet the birds’ high energy demands, and they also are a good source of vitamins and protein. If you buy a pre-mixed bag of seeds, look for those high in sunflower seeds and white proso millet. Avoid those containing fillers like wheat seeds and milo. Fatty foods are important for our winter birds. Suet from hard beef fat is inexpensive and can be mixed with seeds, peanut butter or cornmeal and appeals to a wide variety of species. Black oil sunflower seeds have softer outer shells compared to the striped variety, making it easier for birds like cardinals to get the kernel inside. Cracked corn appeals to a large variety. Niger seed and hulled sunflower seeds attract finches.
When selecting a spot for your bird feeding area, select an area that is 5 to 10 feet away from a bush or tree to provide cover from prey. More than one feeder prevents one bird from monopolizing the feeder. In addition to man-made feeders and food that will attract birds to your backyard, design your landscape to create an inviting environment. First look at plant components in your yard — evergreens or conifers provide great winter shelter for birds. Fruit and nut bearing trees like eastern red cedar, crabapple, sumac and mountain ash all provide clusters of fruit throughout the year. Leaving perennials standing through the winter months like black-eyed susans, purple coneflowers and gloriosa daisies provide cover and seeds for your birds.
Enjoy the quiet of the winter and the flurry of bird activity. When we get “snowed-in” again this winter season, remember to take the time to relax and watch the birds.
For additional information or questions and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683. Classes begin once again the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.