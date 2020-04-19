Jacobson: In 2020, we honor Arbor Day with a virtual celebration

Trees are important to our community. As Arbor Day fast approaches, it is a perfect time for awareness and celebration of the importance of trees.
Trees provide a multitude of benefits that improve our quality of life, such as: clean air, economic activity, carbon sequestration, reduced crime rate in our neighborhoods, increased property values, the parks they live in provide peace and tranquility for our mental health, temperature control, flood control and wildlife habitat.
This time of year, I always like to bring them once again to our attention, because we would certainly be in a different type of world without them. Traditionally, North Platte always has a public celebration including planting a tree in a park for Arbor Day. This tradition because of the pandemic will be postponed until fall, but let’s visit ways we can celebrate trees virtually, as we social distance.
One of the best things we can do is to share this awareness or appreciation of nature and trees through projects that we do together as families, teaching and placing value on their importance. Here is my top ten list of activities we can do with our children and grandchildren to commemorate this importance of trees for future generations.
» Plant a tree to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, graduation or any other special event. You can call one of the local nurseries to deliver your selection after you have done your research on one of the extension websites of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s suggestions for our area.
» Explore a park or your backyard and identify trees by using their bark, leaves and seeds, applying resource guides from arborday.org. Study the structure of a tree, how it functions and what benefits a tree provides. Make bark rubbings as an art project and try to identify them by texture.
» Write an arbor day poem, play or short story about trees as you explore its history online.
» Research all of the foods we receive from trees like apples, peaches, walnuts, hazelnuts, chocolate or almonds to name a few, and cook recipes together using these ingredients.
» Draw a poster for awareness and share it in your yard with others, as they walk by.
» Take a walk or a bike ride and count the number of trees, looking for the oldest or largest tree. Measure the height, crown spread or diameter. If you venture onto a tree stump, count the rings and measure the distance in between rings, talking about what circumstances make a difference in this growth.
» Read books about trees, especially Shel Silversten’s “The Giving Tree”. The libraries are closed at this time, but you can Google, youtube books read about trees for the enjoyment of all and talk about how you can make a difference.
» Earth Day is also celebrated this time of year, discuss with your family how you can recycle to save our environment.
» Create an art project using natural materials, like pine cone wreath, leaf rubbings or waxing dried leaves, having a conversation about the importance of our stewardship of our natural resources.
» Create a family plan on what you will do to save trees, conserve resources and use iphones to record your message and share it virtually with your friends!
“A people without children would face a hopeless future, a country without trees is almost as hopeless, forests which are so used that they cannot renew themselves will soon vanish, and with them all their benefits,” — Theodore Roosevelt.
For additional information on trees please contact reliable research from Nebraska Statewide Arboretum or Nebraska Forest Service websites or to personally answer questions contact a master gardener resource through Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683. Online Master Gardener courses have started up once again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please join us on the Nebraska Master Gardener Facebook page.
