There are very few plants that make you look like a great gardener as well as a healthy stand of ferns. Ironically, this has little to do with the resident gardener and everything to do with proper placement. When I grew up on the farm in southeast Nebraska, my mother had quite a beautiful collection of ferns and hosta that adorned the north side of our home. It was a peaceful emulation of a wooded forest and a child could almost imagine fairies dancing and playing in the growth.
Certainly a similar case could be made for hosta — but as the genus is fairly common (no matter how uncommon the cultivar), and they can adapt to awkward garden situations better than most ferns, they don’t tend to spark as much interest with visitors. Many is the time I have tried to draw the gaze of friends to gorgeous hostas such as “War Paint” or “Praying Hands” only to realize that they are too mesmerized by the ostrich fern backdrop to pay attention. Deer have the same issue, only in reverse — ferns are rarely nibbled, which was reason enough in our neighborhood for me to add some to my landscape, because our resident deer certainly do love the hosta!
I enjoy admiring the ferns particularly in mid-June to avoid looking at other parts of the garden. The color flush of early woodland perennials and spring bulbs is over especially in this heat; the tropicals are re-installed but yet to shift into high gear; the vegetable garden seems to be producing cages and stakes, not vegetables; and my garden ornaments need a mature garden to soften and absorb them.
Yet most ferns are fully unfurled and sporting fresh, youthful foliage. This is their moment — before the true heat, before the drought we will no doubt endure; before, in short, the heat of the summer. They are lush, add texture, block out weeds, and impart a gentle coolness and primeval atmosphere to the shadier parts of the garden.
Are ferns just for shade? To answer that question you must consider your definition of “shade,” for there are many levels and it’s fairly probable that you have one of them even if you consider your garden sunny. If you’ve got four walls to your house, you’ve got a north wall and a place to site a few ferns.
It’s true that you don’t want to plant a fern in twelve hours of scorching sun, but there are many such as autumn fern (Dryopteris erythrosora) that will live in full morning sun and some afternoon heat as long as moisture is adequate and soil is rich. Experiment.
Are ferns just for moist areas? Not necessarily. Some, such as Japanese beech fern (Cyrtomium falcatum) can cope with average to drier soils.
Through the years, my family has grown many species of ferns and have killed many more, but for those who don’t feel the need to push any boundaries or who don’t yet have a fern addiction, let’s focus on just a few easy and readily available ones to add a new texture to your garden this year.
» Ostrich fern (Matteuccia struthiopteris) — A beautiful native that epitomizes the jurassic experience at 36 to 48 inches tall. Dies to the ground with a hard freeze but leaves brown fertile fronds to remind you where to start digging them up next spring. When happy they grow thickly. When really happy they grow everywhere.
» Autumn fern (Dryopteris erythrosora) — A stunning evergreen fern whose new spring fronds are a little later to emerge, but do so in two foot tones of burnt orange. Later in the season they’ll morph to green and stay beautifully intact through Thanksgiving, Christmas and beyond.
» Sensitive fern (Onoclea sensibilis) — One of my favorite native ferns due to the unusual dissected structure of the fronds. Sensitive fern will never grow as quickly as ostrich fern, but don’t get lackadaisical and take your eyes off them. Very sensitive to frost but they’ll leave you with sterile beaded fronds for December craft projects.
» Cinnamon fern (Osmunda cinnamomeum) — Unlike many ferns, cinnamon ferns send up gorgeous cotton-wrapped cinnamon-colored fertile fronds before the sterile green fronds completely emerge. This tall, regal fern native to Missouri is so photo-worthy there are probably Instagram groups dedicated to it. If not, there should be.
Try to gain a bit of familiarity with the botanical names of the ferns you love. This is one group of plants where a common name often refers to more than one plant, depending on region. Be creative, and design that small piece of woodland paradise in your yard!
For additional information or questions and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.
