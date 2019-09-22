Jacobson: Lovely perennial geraniums

One of my favorite perennials besides roses, hibiscus, and hydrangeas is the perennial geranium. With their bloom season, these plants are showy enough to be garden stars, but also small enough to be the great companions of taller perennials. There are more than 300 species of perennial geranium, so you’ll be sure to find one to suit your needs. You’ll find ground cover types under a foot tall and varieties up to 3 feet tall. For the middle of your perennial border, try ‘Roxanne.’ At 12-18 inches high, it’s tall enough to cover bare knees of bigger plants and form a backdrop for short, ground-hugging plants. Their wispy stems weave into nearby perennials, creating a lovely, lush look.
The name geranium sometimes causes confusion. Some groups of geraniums are called ‘cranesbill’ because of the shape of their seed pods. But they’re not related to the annual geraniums with showy red and pink blooms, which are pelargoniums. Perennial geraniums are truly a colorful asset in the gardener’s yard, blooming from midspring through fall in colors of white, pink, blue and purple. With foliage that is clean and pest-resistant, geraniums are beautiful all season. Some sport foliage that’s burgundy or blotched, and leaves may have rounded lobes or lacy, deeply dissected edges. Another attribute is that they are easy maintenance and care. These plants aren’t picky about soil, as long as it’s not bone-dry or always wet. Don’t overfeed, as that produces a lot of foliage and no flowers. Just sprinkle a slow-release fertilizer around the base of plants in spring.
Geraniums may fall apart in the center and their foliage may look a little ratty when the first flush of bloom is spent. Giving them a fresh start is easy! Simply gather the stems up and cut them back with scissors to about 4 inches tall. After a couple of weeks, the plants will put out the fresh, new foliage so you can enjoy them all over again. They will rebloom through fall just as profusely as they did the first time around.
For additional information or questions and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.
