Jacobson: Summer flowering trees can be exciting

When selecting flowering trees for the home landscape, we tend to get stuck in the Bradford pear, crabapple and ornamental cherry mindset. If we allow ourselves to move beyond spring flowering trees, there are some fabulous choices to add excitement to your landscape.
Trees that bloom in the heat of summer are a welcome departure from the ordinary. I would like to highlight six stand-out performers that bloom at different times between June and September.
The Washington hawthorn (Crataegus phaenopyrum) is a beautiful, drought-tolerant tree that grows to 30 feet tall. Often used as a street tree, it has attractive red fruit that birds will eat late in winter. You may have the joy of seeing flocks dining on the fruit. This native tree blooms in late May and early June with white clusters of flowers. The hawthorn is a great-looking tree all year around with attractive bark, fall foliage and a rounded growth habit. It can be pruned into a protective hedge because of its dense, thorny branches.
The next tree on our summer-flowering schedule is the sweet-bay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana). The white, lemon-scented blooms begin in June and extend into July. It is often used as a specimen or patio tree because of its tidy growth habit and attractive foliage. There is an interesting green bark on young branches, which adds to its charm. Added to all these features is a dark red cone-like fruit that is eaten by birds.
The Stewartia pseudocamellia, or Japanese stewartia, is native to Japan with a height in the range of 45 feet. This pyramidal tree is an excellent specimen tree with gorgeous exfoliating bark and fall foliage. It likes some shade and needs protection from the hottest part of the day.
The golden-rain tree, or varnish tree (Koelreuteria paniculata) is a very tough tree that tolerates drought and air pollution. Nonetheless, it has great ornamental value with fragrant, upright, yellow flower clusters in June and July. The papery seed pods have an ornamental value in winter. Another tree with ornamental bark, it likes full sun and adapts to a wide range of soils. It flowers best in hot, dry summers and is salt tolerant.
Most trees with petaled flowers, like crabapple and redbud, finish blooming in May. We have three trees in bloom now that do have petals. These are catalpa, linden and Japanese tree lilac.
First I’ll explain what I mean by petaled flowers. Not all flowers have petals. They have other flower parts, but no petals. Trees whose flowers have no petals are wind pollinated and do not need to attract pollinators.
Lucky for us, some trees have colorful petals to help attract pollinators. While most are fruit trees or small ornamental trees, those blooming now are good size shade trees. And we need large trees in our communities.
If you’ve noticed a tall tree with large, heart-shaped leaves loaded with large white blossoms, these are catalpa. It is not native to Nebraska but was brought here to be planted, then harvested for fence posts.
If you have a chance, look closely at white catalpa flowers. They are tubular shaped with beautiful red markings. These markings are nectar guides that help guide insects to the flowers sweet nectar to ensure pollination.
Plants cannot move and have developed ways to attract pollinators to their blossoms. Without pollination, reproduction through seeds would not occur.
If you need a large tree, consider catalpa. They are not overplanted and have very few disease and insect pests. During high stress years, they can be infected with verticillium wilt disease; but this is fairly rare.
Pollinated catalpa flowers produce one to two foot long capsules full of seeds. They are easy to clean up and should not deter anyone from planting this tree. The flowers, large leaves, and long fruits give the tree an interesting tropical appearance.
If you are walking or biking and notice a sweet, pleasant aroma, look around. You are likely near a flowering linden. The prolific cream colored blossoms are much smaller than catalpa and very aromatic. The scent attracts bees and a common name of linden is bee tree. Another common name is basswood. Don’t worry about planting this tree. When bees are busy gathering nectar for honey or pollen to make bee bread for their larval bees, they rarely attack. While lindens are becoming overplanted, they have few pest issues and because of their importance for pollinators, they are still a recommended shade tree. Consider an American linden over a little-leaf linden.
Trees with fluffy bunches of white blooms on the ends of their branches are Japanese tree lilac. I have found them to be a hearty grower in my landscape. They are a tree form of lilac but bloom in June with large white flower clusters. This is a smaller tree, but can grow to 30 feet to provide shade. Japanese tree lilac is not overplanted and would be a good tree to plant in place of the much overplanted ornamental pear we are losing to fire blight disease and other environmental issues.
When selecting trees and shrubs, do not overlook those whose flowers have petals. While pollinators feed on the pollen or nectar of trees with petalless flowers, those with petals are more ornamental and likely to attract even more pollinators.
Additional trees for pollinators include serviceberry, Ohio buckeye, black cherry, hawthorns and prickly ash. This is not a true ash and will not be attacked by emerald ash borer, which has been recently spotted as close to us as Kearney, but watch out for the thorns.
I hope that this helps you to expand your thinking about small ornamental trees. As we lose habitat to encroaching development, it is more important than ever to have diverse species in our landscape.
