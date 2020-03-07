Soil isn’t just dirt! Think about what you already know. When you were young and just learning about soils in grade school science, you probably learned that soil anchored plants, and that the soil contained nutrients the plants need to grow. This is a rather simplistic view of soil, because when we really start working with soil, looking at it and handling it, we find there is an entire soil ecosystem, both living and non-living components, all working together and providing the above ground world with material it needs to exist as a result.
In any soil sample, about 95% is non-organic. Less than half of that, 45%, is the weathered, eroded material which had its origins in “rock.” Soil is composed of rock particles which we differentiate by size – sand (the largest), silt and clay (the smallest). Soils are composed of varying amounts of all three. Loam is soil that is composed of roughly a third of each. We want some sand because it helps water move through soil, but not too much because sandy soil dries out too quickly. We also want some clay because it holds on to water, as well as attracting and holding many mineral nutrients plants need. Too much clay is problematic because clay particles can become compacted, thus preventing air and water from moving through soil to plant roots and the organisms that call soil home. Sand and silt help keep clay particles from packing too tightly. This year clayey soils were often too wet, too long, causing roots to struggle when they couldn’t get enough oxygen.
We garden in soil that was formed over long periods of geologic time from the bedrock beneath our feet. Soil fertility is due to the mineral content (iron, calcium, phosphorous, etc.) derived from the bedrock, the parent material that weathered into soil particles. Most of these mineral nutrients are held by clay particles, available to plant roots when they need them. Parent material varies in the amount of nutrient minerals it contains. There are several different kinds of rock underlying the soil in Lincoln County, and consequently, soil fertility varies throughout the county.
But if soil particles make up only 45% of soil and organic matter is 5%, can you guess what the other 50% is? Think about what the soil looks like — grains of mineral material of varying sizes. Does a handful of your wet soil compact easily or is it loose? You cannot pack sand tightly; there is a lot of space between the particles. On the other hand, clay compacts quite easily. That means, in loamy soil there is room between the particle of air and water, the other 50%. After a rain, water fills the spaces between the soil particles, where it eventually infiltrates, or moves downward into the soil, or is taken by plant roots. As water moves out of the spaces, air that plant roots and soil organisms need to live fills in.
Why Test Soil? Good soil retains water, releases nutrients and drains well. It must contain adequate nutrients, optimum pH and organic matter to be healthy and fertile. Guessing about additives for your lawn or garden usually means too little or too much. Don’t guess or take someone else’s recommendations. Find out what your soil really needs, take a soil test. In Nebraska, we are fortunate to have two certified testing facilities, relatively close to us. Ward Laboratories in Kearney, 800-887-7645 and American Agricultural Labs in McCook 308-345-3670.
A soil test will tell you what nutrients your plants or lawn need and will recommend the amount of fertilizer (N-P-K) to add to your soil.
N: Nitrogen encourages fast, green growth.
P: Phosphorus stimulates root development, rapid growth and quality flowers.
K: Potassium promotes disease resistance, strong stems and winter hardiness. The test will also report pH of your soil. Soil pH is a measure of soil acidity. Nutrient availability is influenced by the pH of our soils. Results of the test also include an analysis of the amount of organic matter in your soil. The amount of organic matter is important because it improves the water holding capacity, drainage and tilth of your soil. To increase the organic level, you can add materials such as manure, compost or peat moss.
For additional information or questions and a list of Master Gardener program offerings, please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.
