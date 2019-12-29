Janssen Auto Group of McCook, North Platte, Holdrege and Larned, Kansas, is offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve.

“This is our 10th year of offering this service and we are pleased to be able to offer it again this year,” said David Janssen. “While we don’t want to encourage anyone to overindulge on New Year’s Eve, we do want to make sure that everyone makes it home safely.”

Janssen Auto Group will be running its shuttle service within a five mile radius of McCook, North Platte, Holdrege and Larned from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

To use the service in North Platte, call 308-520-3692.

