The American Red Cross and the North Platte Jaycees are inviting the community to bring joy to patients this holiday season by donating blood at the annual Mistletoe Magic Blood Drive on Tuesday.
The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham in North Platte, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
“Donating blood is a great, easy way to serve the community,” said Lindsey Young, North Platte Jaycees blood program leader. “We’re happy to partner with the Red Cross every holiday season to ensure blood is on the shelves for patients.”
The annual North Platte Holiday Blood Drive comes at a time when the Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season. Blood and platelet donations often decline during the holidays when regular donors are busy with seasonal activities and travel. Snowstorms and severe winter weather may also cause blood drive cancellations and further impact donations.
All who come to give blood at this drive will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
