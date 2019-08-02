OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced that due to a tour scheduling change, Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” will not be coming to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater in November 2019.
Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires says the show will be replaced with Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape To Margaritaville” July 7-12, 2020.
“We were disappointed to hear the news of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s’ tour change. Sometimes changes can happen, and although we made every effort to try to reschedule the show, we were unable to do so,” Squires said.
With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivors Remorse,” “Shameless”) “Escape To Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and more.
Omaha Performing Arts season ticket holders were informed of the change. Subscribers will receive tickets on their same performance days and times of the week along with their same seat locations. Individual performance tickets will go on sale later in the 2019-20 season.
For more information, please visit ticketomaha.com and omahaperformingarts.org.