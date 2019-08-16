Jimmy John's is giving away $250,000 to buy a home inside delivery zone

There is hope for those who love “freaky fast” Jimmy John’s sandwiches, but don’t live inside their delivery zone.
The Champaign, Illinois-based sandwich company is giving away up to $250,000 to put toward a house anywhere within five miles of one of their stores.
In North Platte, the local Jimmy Johns is at 410 E. Leota St. The North Platte delivery zone stretches to as far as Rodeo Road to the north, Walker Road to the south, Newberry Access point to the east, and Buffalo Bill Road to the west.
The winner will be selected based on a 200-word entry, submitted online by Oct. 4.
Those who already live in the delivery zone, don’t fret — five people will have a chance to win free sandwich deliveries for a year.
For more information and to enter, visit dreamhomeinthezone.com