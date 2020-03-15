Job’s Daughters celebrates Founders Week

Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters in North Platte is celebrating their founder Mrs. Ethel T. Wead-Mick, who founded the organization in 1920. The group planned to bring awareness to the civic youth organization by wearing Bethel T-shirts, and celebrating the week for Mother Mick’s birthday, which was March 9. The Platte River Mall had a display and information window so that families could learn more about this girl’s leadership organization.
Job’s Daughters offers the members experiences to learn leadership, public speaking and friendships worldwide, according to a press release. Along with philanthropic fundraising for HIKE Fund Inc., Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment Fund assist children ages newborn to 20 with hearing devices. Since 1985, more than $5 million has been given to more than 2,500 children to support families in their child’s hearing needs. Locally, the members meet twice a month and plan events like sleepovers, weekend workshops with girls from across the state, and prepare for the state meeting where the girls compete in music, arts and crafts, and speech competitions.
For more information, contact Samantha Walters at 308-530-2608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.