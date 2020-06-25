My brother Jon and his wife Isabella spent a few days with us last weekend and we taught them a new game.
Farkle is a game played with six dice and is a great way to enjoy fellowship. In this case, Gail and I won every game and were accused of loading the dice. I am not admitting to anything, but Jon and Isabella said their dice next time, not ours.
Whatever.
Jon is two years and 10 months younger than me, and growing up we enjoyed a lot of the same activities. We are also very different and that made for some interesting times.
We got along pretty well except for the times he would tease me — all the time. It would be so annoying I would go crying to my mom and it would stop for a while. A very short while and he was back at it again.
We both loved adventure and fishing trips with our parents, camping, exploring the mountains of Colorado. We had a good upbringing and along with our sister Beth, the youngest, we turned out pretty darn good.
Jon and Isabella are both veterans of the U.S. Air Force with Jon retiring after about 24 years of service to our country. Their three sons also served our country in the Air Force and I appreciate their willingness to do so.
My sister Beth also served and is an Army veteran. I enlisted, but was rejected for medical reasons.
Nowadays, Jon and Isabella live in Arkansas where they enjoy the things in life that interest them. Jon has always loved the outdoors, and hunting is one of his passions.
On their recent visit here, Gail and Isabella spent a lot of time laughing and enjoying each other’s company. Jon and I went fishing and caught a few on a perfectly beautiful day.
We ate a lot and on Father’s Day had a dinner with everyone contributing to cooking the food. Isabella’s potato salad was delicious.
Slime was the order of the day when the grandkids came over and Isabella will probably have nightmares about getting that gooey stuff off her fingers. We offered to send a bucket full home with her, but she declined. No worries, there’s always a shipment possibility coming from FedEx.
We don’t get to see each other very often so most of our time was spent just talking. A visit to Scouts Rest Ranch and a drive around Bailey Yard and North Platte was the extent of the tourist portion. Isabella loved to see the Buffalo Bill home and they both liked the quiet atmosphere of our town.
We sat on the back porch and talked about life in general, solving the problems of the world and wondering what the next few years will bring for all of us.
One thing I’ll miss from their stay here is waking up to a fresh pot of coffee already brewed. Jon and Isabella are early risers — I mean really early — like 4 a.m. early. I thought 6:30 a.m. was early, but with them up and about, the kitchen was clean and all I had to do was pour the java into my cup.
We made a few memories and Gail and I are so glad we had this time together. Until we get together again, we’ll cherish those moments and look forward to whipping them in Farkle with their own dice.
