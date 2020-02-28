North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Joker” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and younger. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Abominable” on March 7.
