The Diocese of Grand Island has announced that Jordan Engle, in addition to his duties as principal at Grand Island Central Catholic Schools, will become diocesan superintendent of schools on July 1.
Engle is in his second year as principal at Grand Island Central Catholic and is nearing the completion of his doctorate in education. The superintendent’s position is part-time.
“Jordan understands education from the inside out,” Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt said. “His vision and energy, supported by a steadfast commitment to his Catholic faith, is the kind of leadership that will further develop the mission of Catholic schools in our diocese. He is an excellent leader.”
Engle is a graduate of Elgin Pope John XXIII Catholic High School. He received his master’s in education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“It’s truly a privilege for me and my family to have the opportunity to serve the Diocese of Grand Island in this capacity,” Engle said. “I wholeheartedly believe in Catholic education, and I look forward to a future of providing quality Catholic education to youth throughout the diocese.”
Engle will succeed Greg Logsdon, who will retire in June. He has been the diocesan superintendent of schools since his retirement as principal from Grand Island Central Catholic Schools in 2014.
The Grand Island Diocese has schools in eight cities across central and western Nebraska, including North Platte’s McDaid Elementary, St. Patrick Junior/Senior High and Little Leprechaun Preschool.
