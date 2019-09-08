Grant Suddarth will be presenting an opportunity to invest in agricultural land appraisal software for Kearney Area Ag Producer’s Alliance, KAAPA Coop, at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road.
The software, Terrace Ag, assists farmers in improving farmland valuations by merging the appraisal process into one complete software package. Terrace Ag is focused on bringing efficiencies to certified general appraisers and plans to expand to agriculture lenders and public land valuators in the future.
Lunch will be provided at the noon meeting, and appetizers will be served at the 7 p.m. meeting.
Please RSVP to KAAPA Coop for either session. RSVPs can be made by calling 308-234-2712 or by emailing eschlake@kaapa.com.
