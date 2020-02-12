After Five and Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women will host speaker Pam McDonald of Kearney, who will be speaking on “Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places.” She is a pastor’s wife and nurse.
North Platte After Five Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St., North Platte. A full meal will be served. Cost is $7. The feature will be Jim Griffin from the Lincoln County Historical Society.
For reservations, call Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630 or Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252. Reservations must be made by Saturday. Cancellations must be made by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Bruch Club will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St., North Platte. A brunch will be served. Cost is $5. Enter through the back door off the parking lot, The feature will be Rosemary Johnson, from GNC Vitamins and Supplements. Music will be by Larry Hopper.
For reservations call Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Darlene Small at 308-532-2971. Reservations must be made by Sunday. Cancellations must be made by 9 a.m. Monday.
All women are welcome, meetings are nondenominational.
