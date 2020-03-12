At 9 a.m. Saturday, groups will be helping to clean along the South Platte River behind Riverside Plaza and along East Leota Street, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
Volunteers are welcome to come and lend a hand to the cleanup efforts. Everyone is meeting in the parking area behind Mongolian Grill on East Leota Street. Areas to be covered include along the river, under the South Platte River Bridge, parking areas, and along the street and right of way.
Forty-five University of Iowa students are giving up their spring break to conduct community service through the Midwest with the Pay It Forward program. On Saturday morning, they will be visiting North Platte and joining volunteers to assist with the cleanup effort, the release said.
For the clean up:
» Supplies will be provided, trash bags, etc.
» Dress appropriately — long pants and boots
» Bring gloves if available.
» The city of North Platte is supplying a roll-off for the litter.
» Safety is the main priority — North Platte Police Department will be patrolling the area ahead of the event for our safety.
Call Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful 308-534-8100 for more information.
