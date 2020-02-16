Keith Howe selected as Master Photographer

Keith Howe, owner of Photographic Images in North Platte, was selected as a Top Five Master Photographer in the recent Professional Photographers of Nebraska annual print competition. Howe was selected based on his cumulative scores for his case of four entries. Additionally he received the PPofN Print Makers award in recognition of Artistic Excellence and print making. His entry was a portrait of Austin Bernhardt from Lamar titled “Somewhere in My Dreams,” pictured. Howe was also awarded a 4-by-4 pin for having all four of his entries score at merit level or above. Howe was also a speaker during the conference as part of the Legends Tour, teaching lighting, posing and creativity to the attendees.