Keith’s Body Shop has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Keith’s Body Shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia, Repair Capable-Ford Vehicles and Aluminum Repair Capable-Ford Vehicles, according to a press release.
Less than 5% of body shops across the nation are able to meet the requirements to become certified and recognized. The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the strict requirements of the certification program, the release said.
“We’ve worked hard to stay ahead of the curve in the collision repair industry,” said Scott Chase, Keith’s Body Shop owner. “This official certification demonstrates that commitment to our customers. We take pride in our highly trained technicians who use the latest tools and equipment to deliver a top quality repair and the best customer service.”
The certification criteria is based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use lightweight high, strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle.
“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Keith’s Body Shop is officially a Collision Care ProviderT,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision CareT. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”