Kerson Leong to perform live at Fox Theatre

Kerson Leong, hailed as “Canada’s next great violinist,” will perform at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This will be the second concert in the North Platte Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
Leong, 23, is performing instead of Timothy Chooi, who had a scheduling conflict, according to a press release from the concert association.
In 2010, Leong won first prize at the prestigious Menuhin Competition. Since then, he has played in some of the most famous venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium, the Auditorium du Louvre, and the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. He has performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, the Oslo Philharmonic, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the National Arts Centre Orchestra of Canada, the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and symphony orchestras in Quebec, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, where he grew up.
A sample program indicates that he will play a varied repertoire, including such pieces as “Vocalise” (Rachmaninoff), “Liebeslied” and “Tambourine Chinois” (Kreisler), “Hungarian Dance No. 1” (Brahms), “Zigeunerweisen” (Sarasate), “Theme from Schindler’s List,” (John Williams), “Romanian Folk Dances” (Bartok), “Sabre Dance,” Khachaturian, “Meditation from Thais,” (Massenet) and “Libertango” (Piazzolla).
Advance publicity from Allied Concert Services, the booking agency for the North Platte Concert Association, states, “Concertgoers of the North Platte Concert Association are truly in for a treat to witness the making of a legend in the early part of his career.”
The two concerts remaining in the current season are:
» Sons of the Pioneers, March 15. The Sons of the Pioneers, founded in 1934, built a new genre and library of music that is an American original and is synonymous with cowboys and the American West. Program highlights may include “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water,” “Strawberry Roan,” “Happy Trails” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”
» Beginnings, May 12. Beginnings — the ultimate Chicago Tribute band — is a tightly woven structure of intellectual musical talent, who together comprise an ever-evolving universe of musicality. This depth of talent is focused on the band Chicago, whose songbook spans more than 40 years. Beginnings’ performances bring to life the music of Chicago and recreate every decade of the band’s hits. Highlights may include “You’re the Inspiration,” “Color My World,” “Saturday in the Park” and “Wishing You Were Here.”
Admission to the concerts is with season membership in the North Platte Concert Association. Memberships may be purchased by contacting Pat Hoban at 1412 W. Fourth St. or by phone at 308-534-4699. Prices for memberships are $60 for adults, $110 for families (parents or grandparents and minor-age children), and $15 for students. Patron memberships are also available.
Season membership includes reciprocity with concert associations in McCook, Cozad, Kearney, Holdrege and Grand Island.
Memberships also will be sold before the concert Thursday.
More information is on the website npconcertassociation.org.
