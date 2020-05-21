Non-traditional students, low-income individuals and GED recipients may be able to receive financial assistance with tuition, fees and books through the Kiewit Scholars Program at North Platte Community College.
Applications for the program will be accepted until Aug. 1.
The goal of the Kiewit Scholars Program is to prepare adults for entry or re-entry into the workforce by teaching them specific skill sets that improve their chances of obtaining employment and/or increasing wages.
Students in the program have the opportunity to earn certificates or diplomas within 12 months in the areas of information technology, medical office technology and applied technologies such as automotive; auto body; building construction; electrical; diesel; welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The certificates provide the necessary entry-level requirements for many jobs in the area. Students will then have the option of continuing on to receive an Associate of Applied Science degree, which will make them even more marketable.
“The best part about the Kiewit Scholars program is that it creates a support system for students by providing them with resources to help them be successful,” said Teresa Piccolo, program coordinator. “I work with them personally to make sure they are effectively navigating the college system.”
Kiewit students have access to tutoring, learn about career expectations, job shadow and receive guidance with résumés, cover letters and mock job interviews.
More information about the program is available through Piccolo at 308-535-3700 or piccolot@mpcc.edu.
