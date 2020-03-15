The North Platte Kiwanis and Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, with the help of the Key Club from North Platte High School, served 470 breakfasts Saturday at the annual Pancake Breakfast. Key Club is a high school organization sponsored by Kiwanis. The proceeds from the breakfast will be used for projects the Kiwanis Clubs sponsor throughout the year.
Kiwanis clubs, Key Club host annual pancake breakfast
