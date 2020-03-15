Kiwanis clubs, Key Club host annual pancake breakfast

The North Platte Kiwanis and Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, with the help of the Key Club from North Platte High School, served 470 breakfasts Saturday at the annual Pancake Breakfast. Key Club is a high school organization sponsored by Kiwanis. The proceeds from the breakfast will be used for projects the Kiwanis Clubs sponsor throughout the year.

 Courtesy photo

