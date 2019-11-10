LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau has selected Dr. Terry Klopfenstein, Emeritus Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as the 2019 recipient of, its highest honor, the Silver Eagle Award. The award will be presented to Klopfenstein on Dec. 10 at the 2019 Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Kearney.
“Terry Klopfenstein, Ph.D., was a pioneer in using corn byproducts from the ethanol and sweetener industries to supplement cattle feeding,” said Steve Nelson president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau in a press release. “Dr. Klopfenstein’s research laid the groundwork for distillers’ grains to become a key feedstock that has greatly lowered the cost of production for Nebraska’s beef producers and is now labeled as a co-product of the ethanol industry.”
Klopfenstein was raised on his family’s farm in Ohio and worked around animals and cattle throughout his childhood. He began his tenure at the University of Nebraska in 1965 after completing his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from Ohio State University. Klopfenstein held the University of Nebraska Wagner Professorship from 1989 to 2007. He mentored hundreds of graduate students in his 47-year career at the UNL, many of whom are recognized as excellent nutritionists. He takes pride in his work with students.
The Lincoln resident has received multiple honors including the Federation of Animal Science Societies, American Feed Industry Association, New Frontiers in Animal Nutrition Award, USDA Secretary of Agriculture Honor Award, USDA Superior Service Award, and the Morrison Award from the American Society of Animal Science, American Society of Animal Science Distinguished Teacher Award. He also was inducted into the Ohio State Animal Science and College of Ag Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Hall of Ag Achievement. Klopfenstein has been active with many industry organizations, including serving as president for the Federation of Animal Science Societies and the American Society of Animal Science.
