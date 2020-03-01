Knight named staff member of the month for NPPS

Spencer Knight is the North Platte Public Schools Foundation staff member of the month for February.
The NPPS Foundation and NPPS administration honored Knight, the systems administrator for the technology department, this week.
Knight began his career as a high school student tech in 2004. After furthering his education, he returned to NPPS full time in 2014.
Brian Tegtmeier, technology director for NPPS, nominated him for the award.
“Spencer has a passion for both technology and education, which drives him to improve the technology experience and access for all of our students and staff,” Tegtmeier said.
The February business sponsor was Whitetail Screen Print and Cycle Sport. Monthly Sponsors give honorees a gift basket. The Foundation provides balloons and a gift card to the NPHS Bulldog Store and Prairie Friends and Flowers delivers a bouquet.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. The Foundation is seeking business sponsors for the 2020-21 school year. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.
